submitted photo Wayne Bank recently held a luncheon and awards presentation to recognize employees celebrating years of service milestones with the bank. Twenty-seven employees were honored at the luncheon, which was held at The Honesdale Golf Club on Oct. 23. From left: Robert J. Mancuso; John Koczwara; William S. Lance, executive vice president, chief financial officer; James F. Burke; Ann Crane; Kristine Malti; Dawnette Hotaling, senior vice president, NY Retail Banking Market manager; Bonnie Lockett; John F. Carmody, executive vice president, chief credit officer; Kimlyn M. Michalek; Gerald J. Arnese; David F. Yamialkowski; Melinda S. Gorton; Ronald P. DePasquale; Amanda L. Hall; Lewis J. Critelli; Christine Routledge; Teresa Hynes; Andrea Bartow; Brenda Gesell; Briana J. Scholl; Alison G. Menotti; Joseph A. Castrogiovanni, senior vice president, PA Retail Banking Market manager; Kerry Snyder; and Debra Renwick.