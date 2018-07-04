Article Tools
Wayne Bank recently held a Casual Day to support Honesdale’s Paint the Town Purple event. Employees throughout the Bank’s 26 community offices received a purple ribbon pin and were able to dress casually for the day in exchange for a donation to The American Cancer Society. Participants were coordinated by Vice President and Retail Operations and Marketing Manager Julie Kuen, who also helped to organize the Bank’s efforts for Paint the Town Purple.
