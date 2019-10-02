Article Tools
Submitted photo Wayne Bank recently held a ribbon cutting ceremony at its new Hanover Township Community Office. From left: Kristen E. Lancia, marketing associate, Wayne Bank; George L. Andrejko, commissioner, Hanover Township; Joseph Castrogiovanni, senior vice president, PA retail banking market manager, Wayne Bank; attorney Mark R. Zimmer; Samuel Guesto, township manager, Hanover Township; Mark Oley, Oley Industries; John Ford, senior vice president, commercial loan officer, Wayne Bank; William S. Lance, executive vice president, chief financial officer, Wayne Bank; Attorney Ralph A. Matergia, director, Wayne Bank/Norwood Financial Corp; Kevin M. Lamont, director, Wayne Bank/Norwood Financial Corp; John F. Carmody, executive vice president, chief credit officer, Wayne Bank; Dr. Andrew A. Forte, vice chairman, Wayne Bank/Norwood Financial Corp; Jack Smulowitz; Julie Shenyo, community office manager, Wayne Bank; Valerie Antolik, teller, Wayne Bank; Lewis J. Critelli, president, CEO Wayne Bank; John H. Sanders, senior vice president, retail lending manager, Wayne Bank; Dr. Kenneth A. Phillips; director, Wayne Bank/Norwood Financial Corp; Robert J. Mancuso, executive vice president, COO, Wayne Bank; James F. Burke, executive vice president, chief lending officer, Wayne Bank; and Julie Kuen, vice president, retail operations and marketing manager.
