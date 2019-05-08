Article Tools
Submitted photo Wayne Bank employees recently participated in the Northeast Regional Cancer Institute’s 16th annual C.A.S.U.A.L. Day. The Bank’s vice president, retail operations and marketing manager, Julie Kuen, served as team captain and coordinated participants, who wore a specially designed pin and/or custom T-shirt, while dressing casually for the day.
