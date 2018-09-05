Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Lewis J Critelli, President and Chief Executive Officer of Wayne Bank, announced the bank will support the Honesdale Lions Club in their continuing project to repair the Honesdale Borough Pool with a donation to the Wayne County Community Foundation. Members of the Honesdale Lions Club accepted a check in the amount of $5,000 from Mr. Critelli, who is also a Lions Club member. From left: Paul Meagher, Honesdale Lions Club member; Randy Heller, incoming Honesdale Lions Club president; and Lewis J. Critelli, president and CEO of Wayne Bank and Lions Club Member.

Lewis J. Critelli, President and Chief Executive Officer of Wayne Bank in Honesdale, announced the bank will support the Honesdale Lions Club in its continuing project to repair the Honesdale Borough Pool with a donation to the Wayne County Community Foundation. Members of the Honesdale Lions Club accepted a check in the amount of $5,000 from Mr. Critelli, who is also a Lions Club member. From left: Paul Meagher, Honesdale Lions Club member; Randy Heller, incoming Honesdale Lions Club president; and Lewis J. Critelli, president and CEO of Wayne Bank and Lions Club Member.