Wayne Bank is supporting the seven public libraries of Wayne County this year with a donation through the Educational Improvement Organization Program. Wayne County Public Library director, Tracy L. Schwarz, accepted a check in the amount of $15,000 from Wayne Bank’s executive vice president and chief credit officer, John F. Carmody. From left: Mary Fritz, outreach coordinator, Wayne County Public Library; John F. Carmody, executive vice president and chief credit officer, Wayne Bank; and Tracy L. Schwarz, director, Wayne County Public Library.