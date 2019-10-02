Submitted photo Wayne Memorial Hospital’s Imaging Department received the American College of Radiology’s full three-year accreditation in Computed Tomography or CT. The CT team underwent a rigorous review to meet testing criteria in clinical image quality, phantom image quality (a specially designed image to evaluate and tune the imaging device) and radiation dose limits for children and adults. In addition to image quality, the criteria included personnel qualifications, adequacy of facility equipment, quality control procedures and quality assurance programs. From left: Doug Buchinski, CT technologist; Charles Barax, MD, medical director imaging services department; Michelle Murray, CT technologist; Robert Brzuchalski, CRA, RT, RDMS, manager imaging services department.