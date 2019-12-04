submitted photo Wayne Memorial Hospital and Hematology and Oncology Associates of Northeastern Pennsylvania, PC, have agreed to partner to provide care to Wayne Memorial’s patients at the hospital, just a few months after its Infusion/Chemotherapy unit was renovated as a modern suite offering private and semi-private treatment areas. From left: Wayne Memorial Hospital (WMH) CEO David Hoff; Eileen Maloney, CRNP/ Hematology and Oncology Associates; Amber Sobuto, DO, Hematology and Oncology Associates; Michele Churney, BSN, MSN, RN, manager WMH Outpatient Services; and Marianne O’Brien, RN, BSN, OCN, clinical coordinator WMH Infusion Clinic.