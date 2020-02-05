Article Tools

Weiler Abrasives Group United Way team members, from left: Chad Hauenstein, Cristina Matos, Treena Hay, Tamra Ziegler, Alyssa Stettler, Laura Pastore, Connie Yuahsz and Denise Kresge. Additional team members include Vicky Gill, Bill Dwyre and Meghan Vance.

Submitted Photos Weiler Abrasives Group United Way team reveals total amount raised.

The employees of Weiler Abrasives Group, the Cresco-based global abrasives manufacturer, raised more than $40,000 in their annual campaign benefiting Pocono Mountains United Way. The company matched that effort with a $60,000 corporate contribution, bringing Weiler’s total donation to more than $100,000. The money raised will support Pocono Mountains United Way’s Monroe County programming initiatives that address poverty alleviation, healthy food access, and critical housing needs for local families.