The employees of Weiler Abrasives Group, the Cresco-based global abrasives manufacturer, raised more than $40,000 in their annual campaign benefiting Pocono Mountains United Way. The company matched that effort with a $60,000 corporate contribution, bringing Weiler’s total donation to more than $100,000. The money raised will support Pocono Mountains United Way’s Monroe County programming initiatives that address poverty alleviation, healthy food access, and critical housing needs for local families.