Members of Wells Fargo Bank recently donated a dozen backpacks filled with school supplies to Wyoming Valley Children’s Association (WVCA). The backpacks were filled with “back to school” essentials such as lunch boxes, markers, paper and snacks. WVCA serves more than 120 local children in their Together We Grow Preschool program. With WVCA students from the school’s Together We Grow Preschool program are, from left: Sara Hogan, Wells Fargo branch manager; Kevin Engelman, Wells Fargo district manager and Nina C. Zanon, WVCA executive director.