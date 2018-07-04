Wells Fargo Foundation recently presented a grant award in the amount of $6,000 to Wyoming Valley Children’s Association (WVCA) to support the school’s Together We Grow Preschool program. WVCA’s Preschool offers a rich learning environment, individualized instruction, small class sizes, certified teachers and expert therapeutic support at its location on Wyoming Avenue in Forty Fort. With WVCA students are, from left: Nina C. Zanon, WVCA Executive Director and Kevin Engelman, Wells Fargo District Manager.