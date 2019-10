Submitted photo Wells Fargo contributed $15,000 to The University of Scranton’s University of Success, a multi-year, pre-college program for high school students. From left: Oiram Santos, community bank district manager, Wells Fargo; Jannette Moran, program manager, Wells Fargo At Work; Meg Hambrose, director of corporate and foundation relations, The University of Scranton; Frank Subasic, Regional Brokerage Manager, Wells Fargo Advisors; Debra Pellegrino, Ed.D., dean of the Panuska College of Professional Studies, The University of Scranton; Maria Vital, Ph.D., operations manager at the Leahy Community Health and Family Center; and Michael Pany, community relations senior consultant, Wells Fargo.