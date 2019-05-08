Article Tools
Photo courtesy of Lackawanna College Williams Companies, Inc., through the Williams Foundation Fund at the Tulsa Community Foundation, awarded Lackawanna College with a $20,000 grant to be directed toward scholarships for students in the School of Petroleum and Natural Gas (PNG). From left: Lackawanna College Vice President for College Advancement Brian Costanzo; Williams Companies, Inc. Community Outreach Assistant Tammy Bonnice; Lackawanna College School of PNG Technology Degree Manager Susan Gumble and Lackawanna College School of PNG Program Director Jeannine McKnight.
