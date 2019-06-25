Submitted photo The University of Scranton celebrated the 25th Anniversary of the Jane Kopas Women’s Center at a luncheon held on campus in March. From left: Anitra McShea, associate vice president for student life; Robert W. Davis Jr., vice president for student life; Maria R. Marinucci, director of the Cross Cultural Centers; university graduate Amy McKiernan, program speaker; university alumna and current graduate student Megan Barr, program speaker; Lauren S. Rivera, assistant vice president for student life and dean of students; Gerianne Barber, director of the Counselor Training Center and recipient of the Legacy Award; and Jean Wahl Harris, professor of political science and director of the women’s and gender studies program, keynote speaker.