Article Tools
Submitted photo The University of Scranton celebrated the 25th Anniversary of the Jane Kopas Women’s Center at a luncheon held on campus in March. From left: Anitra McShea, associate vice president for student life; Robert W. Davis Jr., vice president for student life; Maria R. Marinucci, director of the Cross Cultural Centers; university graduate Amy McKiernan, program speaker; university alumna and current graduate student Megan Barr, program speaker; Lauren S. Rivera, assistant vice president for student life and dean of students; Gerianne Barber, director of the Counselor Training Center and recipient of the Legacy Award; and Jean Wahl Harris, professor of political science and director of the women’s and gender studies program, keynote speaker.
The University of Scranton celebrated the 25th Anniversary of the Jane Kopas Women’s Center at a luncheon held on campus in March. From left: Anitra McShea, associate vice president for student life; Robert W. Davis Jr., vice president for student life; Maria R. Marinucci, director of the Cross Cultural Centers; university graduate Amy McKiernan, program speaker; university alumna and current graduate student Megan Barr, program speaker; Lauren S. Rivera, assistant vice president for student life and dean of students; Gerianne Barber, director of the Counselor Training Center and recipient of the Legacy Award; and Jean Wahl Harris, professor of political science and director of the women’s and gender studies program, keynote speaker.